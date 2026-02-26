2 Easy Tips To Make Your Cramped Bedroom Feel Much More Spacious

Not everyone is lucky enough to have a bedroom with room to spare — many of us are doing our best to make smaller spaces work. But just because your bedroom is undersized doesn't mean it can't be both functional and stylish. I'm here to share, as an interior designer, two simple tips to make your small bedroom live large (and look it too).

In my experience, one thing that often makes tiny spaces feel claustrophobic is filling a room with too much small-scale furniture. Logically, it may seem like an undersized space needs undersized furniture, but all this does is highlight your room's size. Additionally, the unfortunate reality is that people often end up purchasing many little pieces to fill up space. The result feels cluttered, visually distracting, and unfortunately still small. So while it may sound counterintuitive, one of the best ways to counteract this is to avoid undersizing your pieces and aim for function. Being conscious of furniture scale makes all the difference.

The other issue I see time and again is when people forget to take advantage of vertical space, leaving the bedroom looking squatty and underwhelming because their eyes stop traveling well before the ceiling. This can be remedied by drawing the eyes upward with visual interest, as well as keeping them moving by avoiding choppiness and visual barriers.

Both of these are accomplished with tall design elements and paint tricks (for those able to apply paint). Without further ado, let me break down all of the — mostly renter-friendly — ways to properly scale your furniture to avoid visual clutter, and how to use vertically-oriented design elements to make a space feel grand.