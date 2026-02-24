5 Bedroom Trends On The Way Out In 2026

Let's start by getting rid of the dark, glossy cherry furniture ... though not necessarily all of it. The mass market furniture brands who've made their living selling matchy bedroom suits might need to wake up and smell the curation this year, as fewer consumers feel comfortable spending the GDP of a small island nation on a bedroom full of what looks like the same piece of furniture in different sizes. "Heavy brown cherry furniture and matching bedroom sets are on their way out this year," said Autumn Pochiro, founder and principal designer at Autumn Dawn Design in an exclusive interview with Hunker.

Designers are people too (if occasionally a bit superhuman) and sometimes people fall in love with individual elements ... a mirror, say, and then a tallboy in a completely different style. These eclectic collections are more fun to nap in, and a lot more fun to shop for. "Designers are now seeing more non-matching sets, bright whites, white oak, and softer wood tones," Pochiro said.

The good thing about curation is that there's no rule against curating things you already own. You curated them in the first place, after all. So don't put that ridiculously expensive bed on Marketplace just yet. "If you still have heavy wood furniture," Pochiro explained, "consider keeping the bed but swap out smaller pieces like nightstands for something more playful that adds texture or shine." A weighty bed in a sea of lightness feels like a solid ship to which you can retreat and rest; a weighty bed in a room full of weighty everything can seem more like being stuck in a bog.