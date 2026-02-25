How To Build A Simple Owl Nesting Box They'll Actually Like And Use

Owl boxes can be one of the greatest additions to your home, as you will not only be building a home for owls but also ensuring your space stays free of rodents. In fact, owls are one of the most ethical and effective forms of rodent control, as opposed to expensive and cruel rodenticides, because their control is completely natural. By building an owl box at your home, you can provide your nocturnal friends a safe place to nest while they raise their babies and get rid of mice. Because owls don't build their own nesting cavities, you can attract them to your yard by building them a perfect place. All you need is some plywood, hinges, and basic tools.

To get started, you'll want to first identify the type of owl you want to attract and build a box for, as different owls have different needs, particularly based on size. Larger owls, such as a barred owl, will need a larger box, while smaller owls, like the screech owl, will need a smaller box. If you know what type of owl is in your area, you can go to CornellLab's NestWatch site, which will provide you with an extensive list of nest box plans for the type of owl you want to house. There are also plans for several other birds in case you want to attract other species into your yard with a modern birdhouse DIY.