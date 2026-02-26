Attract More Owls To Your Yard With This Simple Birdbath Tip

If you've been hearing screeches, hoots, or calls near your backyard, these could possibly be some of the characteristic vocalizations of owls. According to the National Audubon Society, there are 19 species of owls in the U.S. While many are nocturnal and hang out in wooded areas, others might be seen out in the open during the daytime. There are, of course, many more differences between each of these owl species you can learn more about, but there's one thing they all have in common: they need water to survive. Aside from water for drinking purposes, all birds need water for occasional feather cleaning, too. Owls cannot use water from a typical small pedestal-style bath designed for songbirds, though. These fascinating birds will benefit from a bath with deeper water instead of the shallow versions many people have in their backyards.

Fresh and clean sources of water are just one component of creating a bird-friendly garden and yard. Yet there are some key differences in how you can provide these to nearby owls. Most backyard birdbaths are on the shallow end, and they usually do not exceed depths of a couple of inches. This all has to do with the sizes of the birds that use the water source. Smaller sparrows and songbirds cannot safely stand in water that is too deep for them. However, owls are much larger, and they have the opposite needs in a birdbath. With that said, you may need a bath that's between 2 and 4 inches deep. Making this simple change can accommodate the needs of owls and possibly attract them without buying a feeder.