Turn An IKEA Bowl Into A Trendy Decor Piece With This Easy DIY

Many people shopping IKEA's massive home decor selection purchase their decorative bowls and trays and style them as they come. However, individuals with a creative side know there's so much you can accomplish working off of these versatile minimalist designs. One simple way to embrace your DIY side comes to us from Instagrammer @klk.interiors, who revamped IKEA's HULTET Decoration Dish into a beautiful bamboo pedestal bowl for tables, shelves, and any other household surface that needs an upgrade. It's yet another way that you can use IKEA bowls to create a gorgeous design piece.

Bamboo is a popular material that's popping up in all kinds of interior design themes, not just coastal and bohemian-inspired spaces. The natural wood color is calming and embraces sustainability, making it highly relevant to today's trends. Personalized and homemade decor is also all the rage, and DIYing a unique bowl is a great way to customize a home with a one-of-a-kind creation.

The highlight of this DIY is that it is exceptionally easy to make. The required items include a wide candle jar, a RÖDEBY Armrest Tray, and the HULTET dish, which come together to form a fruit bowl that's part tableware and part art. You'll also need a strong adhesive, such as epoxy or E6000, to bind the items together. To cut the RÖDEBY armrest into a narrow strip, you'll need a utility knife and a table saw, circular saw, or jigsaw. However, if you don't have a reliable way to cut through the bamboo panels, you could consider simplifying the project and replacing this ingredient with a wrap like FunStick Brown Bamboo Wood Wallpaper Peel and Stick, which is much easier to cut and craft with.