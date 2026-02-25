Turn An IKEA Bowl Into A Trendy Decor Piece With This Easy DIY
Many people shopping IKEA's massive home decor selection purchase their decorative bowls and trays and style them as they come. However, individuals with a creative side know there's so much you can accomplish working off of these versatile minimalist designs. One simple way to embrace your DIY side comes to us from Instagrammer @klk.interiors, who revamped IKEA's HULTET Decoration Dish into a beautiful bamboo pedestal bowl for tables, shelves, and any other household surface that needs an upgrade. It's yet another way that you can use IKEA bowls to create a gorgeous design piece.
Bamboo is a popular material that's popping up in all kinds of interior design themes, not just coastal and bohemian-inspired spaces. The natural wood color is calming and embraces sustainability, making it highly relevant to today's trends. Personalized and homemade decor is also all the rage, and DIYing a unique bowl is a great way to customize a home with a one-of-a-kind creation.
The highlight of this DIY is that it is exceptionally easy to make. The required items include a wide candle jar, a RÖDEBY Armrest Tray, and the HULTET dish, which come together to form a fruit bowl that's part tableware and part art. You'll also need a strong adhesive, such as epoxy or E6000, to bind the items together. To cut the RÖDEBY armrest into a narrow strip, you'll need a utility knife and a table saw, circular saw, or jigsaw. However, if you don't have a reliable way to cut through the bamboo panels, you could consider simplifying the project and replacing this ingredient with a wrap like FunStick Brown Bamboo Wood Wallpaper Peel and Stick, which is much easier to cut and craft with.
How to make a trendy bamboo pedestal bowl from IKEA decor
When using the RÖDEBY armrest to wrap the candle jar base, use a saw to cut it to a width that is equal to the candle jar's height, and slice the backing with a utility knife to shorten the length as needed. Wrap the cut armrest around the candle jar, sticking it in place with a strong glue. If you have construction adhesive on hand, you could also apply it via a caulking gun.
Create a squiggle of glue around the bottom of the HULTET dish and around the bottom of the candle jar (the jar will stand upside down under the dish). Stick them together, ensuring the dish is perfectly centered over the jar. Once these pieces dry together, the project is finished.
Style the pedestal bowl on its own for a minimalist aesthetic. Otherwise, add classic embellishments, such as a trio of Artmarry Flameless Candles for a classy modern look, or fill it with wood beads or potpourri for a farmhouse aesthetic. Bamboo is incredibly versatile in interior design. If this pedestal bowl is paired with specific accents, it can fit in seamlessly with living room schemes and dining table decor for any style.