HGTV's Christina Haack Says It's Time To Put This Kitchen Island Trend To Bed
Installing a range or cooktop on a kitchen island is a pretty polarizing renovation decision. Sure, there are many who sing the praises of this layout, saying it's a far more sociable setup to face your guests and family when at the stove rather than face a wall with your back to them. Proponents love the way they can simultaneously cook and interact with other people in the space without having to constantly look over their shoulder. Others love that they can spread out on the island, doing all of their prep and cooking in one large area. And in kitchens that lack perimeter wall space thanks to an open plan or inconveniently placed doorway opening, this layout can also be a flexible workaround to maximize prep space around the range if the side walls aren't sufficient for a proper setup. What's not to like, right?
Well, according to interior designer and star of HGTV's "Christina on the Coast," Christina Haack, having a range or cooktop on the island is a major no-no. During her initial consultation with homeowners Jon and Lindsay on Season 5, Episode 9 ("Taking the Plunge"), Haack breaks down the immediate reason why she feels this is a hazardous design mistake. "I always feel like islands like this where they put the range in the middle, for little kids, is always so dangerous," she said during the episode. With easier access for tiny hands and oil splatter risks abound, it's understandable why Haack and many families are wary of keeping or installing a cooking appliance on their island. But those aren't the only safety risks and logistical downsides at play with this type of layout.
The dangers of a range on the kitchen island
Christina Haack argues that cooking surfaces located on the kitchen island are downright dangerous, especially for families with young children. While older kids would be less likely to have issues with the setup, a range in grabbing distance is a major risk with serious consequences for little kids sitting at island barstools. In addition to having more unimpeded access to touch a hot stove on the island, a lack of a backsplash means oil and grease splatters can reach and hurt people of all ages sitting at the island overhang. For these safety reasons, Haack has a track record of removing the range from the island in many of her "Christina on the Coast" remodels.
In addition to heat concerns, however, there are also ventilation risks for island stovetops. Unless you plan to put a giant overhead range hood floating in the middle of your kitchen, disrupting sightlines and removing that open feel (a major aesthetic downside), you must rely on a downdraft for removing smoke and steam from the air, which ventilates down through the floor and outside from there. This means you need to buy a specific appliance with an integrated downdraft or purchase an independent downdraft system, both of which can set you back thousands.
In addition to eating up hard-earned savings, a separate downdraft unit placed directly behind the range will also steal additional storage space from island cabinets. And while downdrafts may be sufficient for the average home cook, they may not be suitable for someone who cooks a lot. Downdrafts are not as effective at ventilating heavily used spaces as a traditional overhead range, leaving these chefs and their families at risk of the dangers of improper interior air quality.
Other reasons to skip an island range
Safety isn't the only issue with an island stove. Sitting on barstools so close to the burners can get uncomfortably hot. Additionally, pan splatters create a huge mess in the hub of your kitchen, meaning any food, dishes, decor, homework papers, or other items on the island are at risk of splash damage. Speaking of messes, if you're a notoriously untidy chef, your disheveled island workspace is in the center of it all, displaying your chaos rather than having it tucked away on one wall. But perhaps the biggest complaint of an island range is the layout's inconvenient lack of flexibility. During Season 5, Episode 10 ("Friendship for Ages"), when the homeowners express concerns over the island stove taking up precious real estate for entertaining, Haack has a rather simple reply: "Yeah, I'm not a fan of ranges on islands." Many prefer having an uninterrupted flat island surface to bake to their heart's content, congregate without obstacles, serve a whole meal, spread out supplies for family projects, and so much more. A cooktop breaking up this large surface significantly reduces its versatility.
Finally, while this setup may seem like a lifesaver for kitchens that lack room for a perimeter stove wall, it's not a solution for small spaces either. In addition to the side-to-side space you'll need for prep, you cannot skimp on the kitchen island depth, as it prevents people from sitting too close to the cooktop. According to the Canada-based design company Laurysen, the island should be at least 52 to 54 inches to function safely with seating, and not all small kitchens can accommodate that with proper surrounding clearances.
For families with small children, it's wise to heed Christina Haack's warning about island ranges. For everyone else, consider all downsides before committing to this divisive kitchen layout during renovations.