HGTV's Christina Haack Says It's Time To Put This Kitchen Island Trend To Bed

Installing a range or cooktop on a kitchen island is a pretty polarizing renovation decision. Sure, there are many who sing the praises of this layout, saying it's a far more sociable setup to face your guests and family when at the stove rather than face a wall with your back to them. Proponents love the way they can simultaneously cook and interact with other people in the space without having to constantly look over their shoulder. Others love that they can spread out on the island, doing all of their prep and cooking in one large area. And in kitchens that lack perimeter wall space thanks to an open plan or inconveniently placed doorway opening, this layout can also be a flexible workaround to maximize prep space around the range if the side walls aren't sufficient for a proper setup. What's not to like, right?

Well, according to interior designer and star of HGTV's "Christina on the Coast," Christina Haack, having a range or cooktop on the island is a major no-no. During her initial consultation with homeowners Jon and Lindsay on Season 5, Episode 9 ("Taking the Plunge"), Haack breaks down the immediate reason why she feels this is a hazardous design mistake. "I always feel like islands like this where they put the range in the middle, for little kids, is always so dangerous," she said during the episode. With easier access for tiny hands and oil splatter risks abound, it's understandable why Haack and many families are wary of keeping or installing a cooking appliance on their island. But those aren't the only safety risks and logistical downsides at play with this type of layout.