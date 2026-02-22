This DIY Transforms An Old Door Into Gorgeous Storage For Shoes And More

To the uninitiated, a "hall tree door bench" surely sounds like the most bland of word salads. But a hall tree is time-honored entryway furniture that often incorporates a bench seat, and it's a fairly common DIY project. TikTokker @lifeonwillowcreek brought "door" to the party by DIYing a hall tree using an old closet door, making the project just about as simple as possible.

The classic hall tree is perfect for areas like entryways and mudrooms because it typically incorporates hooks for coats and accessories, storage near its base (usually for shoes), a mirror for checking yourself on the way out, and a bench that's useful for taking shoes off and indispensable for putting them on. Most are 50 to 80 inches tall and are as wide (20 to 40 inches) and deep (12 to 20 inches) as space and taste allow. The door that @lifeonwillowcreek used had to be boosted on 2-by-4s because it was an old interior closet door made for a much smaller-than-average opening ... not as small as one of those weird card table closets or miniature milk doors in old houses, but still as narrow as and much shorter than the smallest modern linen closet door.

If you're thinking about building your own door hall tree bench, take care when finding the right place for it, and measure carefully. Watch out for windows, and leave enough room for doors to open and close freely and people to move around without having to dodge your creation. If you don't have enough room in your entry or mudroom, a door bench hall tree can absolutely work in other rooms as close to the usual point of entry as possible.