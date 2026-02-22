Neither Shelves Nor Racks: Create Stylish Wall Storage By Repurposing Jar Lids

The wall space in your home probably ends up being the last aspect of the space to get a designer's touch, but trust us, nothing screams boring or disrupts a home more than an overlooked, blank wall. One common feature added to this space, especially in rooms or entryways, is hanging storage. Typically, these include items like shelves or racks. It may seem like an easy fix to just toss some of these on the wall, but there are things to consider when decorating and designing your hallway, even just with simple storage. You don't need to keep it basic or uniform, in fact it's a good idea to do the opposite. So, instead of the standard shelves, racks, or hooks, consider this stylish DIY using jar lids.

If you want to transform an underutilized hallway into a productive space, this hack is the ticket. It's simple, inexpensive, and though understated, packs a design punch. What you'll do is use any leftover jar lids you've got hanging around to make unique, circular hooks that can be used to store or display a variety of different items. All of the things you'll need you'll likely already have on hand, like a drill, wall anchor, double ended screw, and left over lids. After attaching a screw and wall anchor, you'll put your circular lids on the wall and then voila! You've got a new and unique way to hang your most used items.