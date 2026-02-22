Neither Shelves Nor Racks: Create Stylish Wall Storage By Repurposing Jar Lids
The wall space in your home probably ends up being the last aspect of the space to get a designer's touch, but trust us, nothing screams boring or disrupts a home more than an overlooked, blank wall. One common feature added to this space, especially in rooms or entryways, is hanging storage. Typically, these include items like shelves or racks. It may seem like an easy fix to just toss some of these on the wall, but there are things to consider when decorating and designing your hallway, even just with simple storage. You don't need to keep it basic or uniform, in fact it's a good idea to do the opposite. So, instead of the standard shelves, racks, or hooks, consider this stylish DIY using jar lids.
If you want to transform an underutilized hallway into a productive space, this hack is the ticket. It's simple, inexpensive, and though understated, packs a design punch. What you'll do is use any leftover jar lids you've got hanging around to make unique, circular hooks that can be used to store or display a variety of different items. All of the things you'll need you'll likely already have on hand, like a drill, wall anchor, double ended screw, and left over lids. After attaching a screw and wall anchor, you'll put your circular lids on the wall and then voila! You've got a new and unique way to hang your most used items.
DIY lid storage is both stylish and functional
Hallway storage ideas make your transitional spaces feel organized and add a touch of decor to an otherwise blank space. Rather than hanging art or mirrors alone, use this easy project to create pieces that are both functional and an addition to your design.
First, gather your leftover lids. This is a great way to repurpose unused candle tops rather than just tossing them. Grab a drill and drill a hole in the center of each lid, then add a double ended screw. Select where on the wall you want your lid to hang, then drill a hole there, adding a wall anchor for your screw. Screw your lid into the wall and you're done! Place your purses or other items on the lids and your stylish wall storage is complete.
Your best lid options will likely be some thicker styles like the candle tops from brands like Sand + Fog, but other options could work as well (they just may need a little more reinforcement). If you're a candle fan then you're probably familiar with how cute their lids can be on their own, however, if you want a different look, feel free to paint, stain, or otherwise decorate your lids before attaching them to the wall. You can use your lids to hang purses, coats, or even decorative potted plants. Whatever you choose, this project gives you an excellent alternative storage option that's both functional and aesthetically pleasing.