Skip The Seedling — Grow This Favorite Veggie From Seed For A More Abundant Harvest

When starting a vegetable garden, you may think the easiest way to do so is to purchase store-bought seedlings. In some cases, you'd be correct. Vegetables like tomatoes and peppers can easily be transplanted, whether you start them indoors or purchase them as young plants. Other, more delicate veggies fail to transplant as well and may not survive once they are relocated. Green beans, for example, are among the crops that grow their best if sown directly into the soil, so you should never buy them as seedlings. They're highly susceptible to transplant shock, so it's best not to disturb their sensitive roots. Luckily, they mature surprisingly fast, so they don't need the head start anyway.

Once you grow green beans from seed, you might even be tempted to grow all of your crops this way. Your options are limited when you're buying pre-grown vegetable plants. With seedlings, however, you can choose from a wide selection of delicious varieties of both bush and pole beans. Additionally, by growing them yourself, you won't have to wonder if the young plants have been treated with pesticides. Plus, seed packets are often far less expensive than seedlings, especially considering direct sowing requires about the same amount of effort.