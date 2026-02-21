DIYer Reveals How They Gave Their Kitchen A Sleek Built-In Transformation On A Budget

When DIY influencer @morganzuhmakes (on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube) decided to upgrade her builder-grade kitchen, it was always going to be a challenge. Kitchen renovations can be difficult, and cabinets are rarely cheap. But what @morganzuhmakes was going for was a custom, built-in look — nobody's idea of how to save money on a remodel. But she pulled it off using off-the-shelf stock cabinets, simple but solid cabinetry skills, and some smart built-in carpentry tricks.

Her goal was to elevate her kitchen and add storage. The basic project corrects an awkward original arrangement of her home's kitchen cabinets by installing new cabinets around her refrigerator and on the wall behind her stove. She also built open "cubbies" on top of the stock cabinets in both areas to tie them together and take them all the way to the ceiling. Along the way, she also gave her island a facelift "from beat-up to beautiful," as she says on Instagram, added a backsplash, and painted everything. @morganzuhmakes got a quote for over $1,000 for installing a single cabinet, so she decided to have a go at DIYing the entire job, which she did for mere hundreds of dollars.

Most fitted kitchen cabinets are built-in in the sense that they're conformed to a space and "permanently" affixed to walls or other cabinets. While there's no official definition, most people use the term "built-in" to signify cabinets and shelving that are integrated with the room by being wrapped with baseboard and crown molding; combined seamlessly with room elements like windows; and typically span wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling, or both.