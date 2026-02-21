Designers Are Begging You To Stop This Dated Living Room TV Setup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When your living room revolves around the big screen, it brings a whole new meaning to "must-see TV." If your recliners and couches all center around a big black box hanging above the mantle, you're not alone. For better or worse, watching television is America's favorite pastime. According to Adwave, most people are tuning in for nearly four hours every day. But according to interior designers, we're doing it all wrong. Along with making your living room look extremely dated, interior designers agree that it's hard to get the height just right (which matters more than you might think).

"One seriously dated living room trend for 2026 is a TV mounted as a focal point over a fireplace. Instead, there are so many more interesting things you can do with unexpected art and photography," designer Mary Beth Sullivan said in an interview with Homes & Gardens. There are plenty of traditional mantle decor ideas to make your fireplace feel next-level classy instead of like a shrine to your favorite streaming shows. Hanging original paintings, framed photographs, or even sculptural works instead of a giant screen can make your space feel way more personal.

If you still want to tune in during prime time but wish your fireplace looked more attractive the rest of the time, there are hybrid solutions. Recognizing that ugly TVs were taking over our living rooms, Samsung introduced The Frame 4K QLED Smart TV. Designed to look like a picture frame, it allows you to turn your black box into a work of art thanks to its matte finish and digital technology that allows you to display curated or custom pieces.