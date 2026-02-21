Let Your Cilantro Bolt On Purpose — Here's Why Gardeners Do It

If you're growing your own herb garden and have decided to add cilantro (Coriandrum sativum), you may have heard that bolting (aka blooming) is a common problem. When learning how to grow cilantro, you've likely been told that it bolts too quickly and you should keep it moist and cool to keep it from blooming for as long as possible. However, there are a few reasons why you might actually want to let your cilantro bolt. The flowers are great for pollinators and the seeds are actually a useful spice. That's right, coriander is nothing but dried cilantro seeds!

Bolting is when a plant begins to produce seeds, and the process can be good or bad, depending on the plant. When cilantro bolts, it bolts quickly, growing flowers that are small and white. They don't look terribly impressive, but they have a simple charm to them. Bees love to visit these flowers, so they're worth keeping around even if you don't enjoy the taste of coriander. However, if you do like coriander, then letting your cilantro bolt is basically a two-for-one sale. Plant your cilantro during the cool weather and enjoy the leaves, then watch it bloom in warmer months and collect the coriander seeds as they form.

Most of the time, bolting isn't considered a good thing when it comes to cilantro. Cilantro leaves typically taste more bland and bitter after bolting. Bolting also means the plant is devoting less energy to growing leaves, so you're likely to see a smaller harvest. That said, bolting is a natural part of the plant's lifecycle.