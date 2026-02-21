The Simple Cleaning Technique That Makes Dirty Grout A Thing Of The Past

Ready to get to work cleaning your tile grout? You'll need to choose a steam cleaner. For grout in particular, you'll want to look for a multipurpose steam cleaner that makes it easy to get into nooks and crannies on tile floors, bathroom walls, and other tiled surfaces. (Some steam cleaners, such as steam mops, are better suited for flat surfaces and less effective at getting into grout.) Handheld or canister steam cleaners offer the most flexibility, as they typically include versatile attachments (sometimes even grout-specific ones) that allow you to get up close to the gunk on your grout, as well as options for different surfaces or areas of your home.

Before you break out your steam cleaner, start by sweeping your tile to remove any loose dirt and debris. Then, mop it with a tile-safe surface cleaning solution. You can also give it a wipe-down with a cloth or sponge instead. Next, it's time to prep the machine. Add a little water to the reservoir, give it a few minutes to heat up, and you'll be able to steam away caked-on dirt. You'll need to scrub the grout gently as you steam it, and once you've loosened up the dirt, wipe it away with a cloth.

Make sure to choose your steam cleaner's pressure setting carefully as you work. Too much pressure may damage your grout, so it's best to stick with the lowest setting. Likewise, you'll want to test it out in a small area first. Steam cleaners typically clean with water over 200 degrees Fahrenheit, which may damage unsealed grout.