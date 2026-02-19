The Fast-Growing, Self-Seeding Flower That Fills Your Garden With Colorful Blooms

If you've been searching for gorgeous flower bed ideas that will wow your neighbors this spring, this unique flower will start sprouting up quickly and add a pop of bright color to your garden. With large sepals that somewhat resemble petals and divided leaves and petals, love-in-a-mist (Nigella damascena) has a distinct, eye-catching look and it's a flower that's naturally blue. Love-in-a-mist varieties are often beautiful shades of different blues, but sometimes they can be soft purple, white, or pink hues. Within three weeks of seeds being planted in the garden, these cottage-style flowers will start to sprout up, and within three months they'll be producing their pretty blossoms. While love-in-a-mist plants are annuals, they will go to seed once they stop blooming, allowing you to enjoy more flowers in the following year.

Once the flowers of love-in-a-mist plants fade, interesting seedpods emerge with rounded shapes, horns, and stripes running from the top to the bottom. These seedpods often look cute and are commonly used in dried flower arrangements. Though native to parts of Africa, Europe, and Asia, love-in-a-mist can enhance gardens throughout USDA zones 2 through 11. Depending on the climate where you live, love-in-a-mist may stop flowering as temperatures rise in the summer, as it's a cool-season plant.