Say Goodbye To Laundry Messes In Small Bathrooms: IKEA Fans Love This Space-Saving Solution

Let's face it, wrangling piles of dirty clothing for laundry day is a daunting task. Unless everything sits in one giant hamper which needs to be sorted before washing, keeping your various categories of clothing separated takes up tons of space. Thankfully, the internet and IKEA have teamed up once again to save the day with a clever, small-space-friendly way to get dirty laundry organized and out of sight.

A recent Instagram post showed a creator using the IKEA GÅRDSBUTIK wall-mounted tip-out bins (originally designed as a trash and recycling sorting system) to easily organize and transport dirty laundry instead. Similar to the ever-popular and often hacked IKEA TRONES shoe bins, the GÅRDSBUTIK are designed to be mounted on the wall for small spaces and stacked together in any modular configuration, while the tip-out inner compartment allows for easy access. However, the GÅRDSBUTIK also boasts an upgraded gray-beige exterior with a linear texture and taller, narrower bin size for accommodating especially tiny spaces. But perhaps the best feature that makes the $39.99 GÅRDSBUTIK a laundry game changer is the ability to quickly and seamlessly remove the inner bin for instant transportation to the washer; no secondary basket required.

While the Instagram post shared this as a small bathroom storage solution for dirty laundry, you could create a similar concept in a closet or laundry room. You could also place secondary GÅRDSBUTIK bins in other locations in the house for a streamlined, whole-home laundry system, such as for dish towels in the kitchen or soaked socks in the mud room.