Say Goodbye To Laundry Messes In Small Bathrooms: IKEA Fans Love This Space-Saving Solution
Let's face it, wrangling piles of dirty clothing for laundry day is a daunting task. Unless everything sits in one giant hamper which needs to be sorted before washing, keeping your various categories of clothing separated takes up tons of space. Thankfully, the internet and IKEA have teamed up once again to save the day with a clever, small-space-friendly way to get dirty laundry organized and out of sight.
A recent Instagram post showed a creator using the IKEA GÅRDSBUTIK wall-mounted tip-out bins (originally designed as a trash and recycling sorting system) to easily organize and transport dirty laundry instead. Similar to the ever-popular and often hacked IKEA TRONES shoe bins, the GÅRDSBUTIK are designed to be mounted on the wall for small spaces and stacked together in any modular configuration, while the tip-out inner compartment allows for easy access. However, the GÅRDSBUTIK also boasts an upgraded gray-beige exterior with a linear texture and taller, narrower bin size for accommodating especially tiny spaces. But perhaps the best feature that makes the $39.99 GÅRDSBUTIK a laundry game changer is the ability to quickly and seamlessly remove the inner bin for instant transportation to the washer; no secondary basket required.
While the Instagram post shared this as a small bathroom storage solution for dirty laundry, you could create a similar concept in a closet or laundry room. You could also place secondary GÅRDSBUTIK bins in other locations in the house for a streamlined, whole-home laundry system, such as for dish towels in the kitchen or soaked socks in the mud room.
Mount space-saving, portable IKEA GÅRDSBUTIK bins on the wall for easy sorting and access
To create your own laundry station, the setup is easy. Begin by planning out the location of your IKEA GÅRDSBUTIK bins. The bin housing is designed to be seamlessly nested together vertically with other units or placed directly next to each other horizontally so you can create the exact configuration that works for your particular space. Once you know where the bins will sit, begin with the lowest row and mark the location of the holes through the back of the unit. Follow the provided instructions to secure the first bin to the wall. Work your way across then up (nesting vertically stacked bins before marking the hole location), repeating the process of marking and installing until all units are mounted.
You can use a label maker to display which types of clothes should be sorted into each bin. One option is the classic laundry separation method of whites, lights, darks, and hand wash. Alternatively, if this sorting station is to be used by the whole family, you can label them with individual names to keep everyone's laundry loads separate. Easily employ both systems together to have separated clothes categorized by person. Each bin can fit an entire laundry basket in its tiny footprint – like a Mary Poppins bag! No matter where you choose to corral laundry in your home or which method you use to sort it, this IKEA GÅRDSBUTIK tip-out waste bin hack is perfect for making quick and streamlined work of laundry organization and transportation in spaces of all sizes.