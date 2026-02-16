This Fast-Growing Vegetable Thrives In Containers
When you're working with a small yard or garden, growing vegetables may seem like it'd take up too much space. Luckily, there's a delicious vegetable that'll help make container gardening your new hobby. Varieties of squash, specifically summer squashes (Cucurbita pepo), will grow beautifully in containers. These vegetables sprout up quickly as well, with seeds germinating in about a week, and allow you to grow tasty produce without taking up room in your garden. Types of summer squash that are a bit smaller work best for container gardening, and specific cultivars like 'Golden Zebra' perform well in pots. Generally, bush types of summer squash are good for containers, though smaller varieties like bush baby may fit better in plant pots. Some varieties of winter squash can also be grown in pots, such as bush buttercup, allowing you to grow and enjoy these vegetables during different seasons.
Squash is typically one of the best vegetables to grow in containers, though it's imperative to choose a smaller cultivar and a big enough pot to have success. Depending on what type of squash you pick, you may be able to harvest your yummy vegetables in about 35 to 50 days. By ensuring you're using a suitable planter and setting it in a good location, you'll help your squash grow quickly and produce vegetables in no time.
How to grow squash in containers so that it's happy and healthy
Several varieties of squash, particularly summer squash, will thrive when grown in planters, as long as they're being cared for properly. First, you'll want to consider the best plant pot for container gardening and for your type of squash. Larger pots are a necessity for allowing your summer squash to grow nicely when confined to a planter. Using a container that's five to seven gallons is perfect for various types of summer squash and winter squash. Look for big plant pots that have a diameter of about 24 inches and are at least 12 inches deep, but double check recommendations for your specific squash cultivar.
When growing squash outside of the garden, you'll need to provide your plant with good soil that has proper nutrients. This vegetable also prefers soil that drains well, so ensure you're using a good potting mix or adding something like gypsum to soil to make it better for squash. Drilling holes in the bottom of your container will also aid in soil drainage. Squash that's growing in pots will likely need to be watered more often than plants sown directly in the ground. Set your container squash in an outdoor spot that gets between six and eight hours of full sunlight, and soon you'll be able to harvest delicious vegetables.