This Fast-Growing Vegetable Thrives In Containers

When you're working with a small yard or garden, growing vegetables may seem like it'd take up too much space. Luckily, there's a delicious vegetable that'll help make container gardening your new hobby. Varieties of squash, specifically summer squashes (Cucurbita pepo), will grow beautifully in containers. These vegetables sprout up quickly as well, with seeds germinating in about a week, and allow you to grow tasty produce without taking up room in your garden. Types of summer squash that are a bit smaller work best for container gardening, and specific cultivars like 'Golden Zebra' perform well in pots. Generally, bush types of summer squash are good for containers, though smaller varieties like bush baby may fit better in plant pots. Some varieties of winter squash can also be grown in pots, such as bush buttercup, allowing you to grow and enjoy these vegetables during different seasons.

Squash is typically one of the best vegetables to grow in containers, though it's imperative to choose a smaller cultivar and a big enough pot to have success. Depending on what type of squash you pick, you may be able to harvest your yummy vegetables in about 35 to 50 days. By ensuring you're using a suitable planter and setting it in a good location, you'll help your squash grow quickly and produce vegetables in no time.