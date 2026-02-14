Not Traditional Hardwood Or LVP: The Floors Ben And Erin Napier Swear By For Durability

The durability of a floor's finish is sometimes tested using a rotary platform abraser. It's a tool for accelerating wear, and in a less jargon-y world, it might be called a "grandchild simulator." Grandchildren are what "Home Town" hosts Erin and Ben Napier were up against in Season 2, Episode 2, of the HGTV series when choosing durable flooring for a homeowner with a large family. The Napiers' recommendation? Installing engineered hardwood flooring throughout the house.

The "Home Town" team replaced the existing plywood floors and carpeting with engineered wood for around $10,000. Ben Napier described the flooring, saying, "You can sand it and refinish it after it gets some beatin' and bangin' on it from grandchildren." But the ability to be restored is just one of several benefits of engineered hardwood. It's made of multiple layers of substrate, usually plywood or high-density fiberboard (HDF), topped with a veneer of actual hardwood that can usually be sanded down and refinished. The particular flooring chosen by the Napiers, a forged bronze Anderson Casitablanca, has more going for it than veneer.

The floor's wear layer, which Ben Napier described as oak, is actually kupay (Copaifera langsdorfii), a significantly harder wood that is sometimes confused with super-hard curupay. In addition to being sandable, Casitablanca has a rustic, hand-scraped look that hides minor damage. But that's just the start of what engineered hardwood can do for you.