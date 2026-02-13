Ditch Subway Tile! HGTV Star Christina Haack Shares A Stunning Backsplash Alternative
Subway tiles have been a staple kitchen backsplash material for decades. These tiles are loved by designers and homeowners alike for their versatility and affordable price point. With their wide variety of color options, there are subway tile kitchen backsplash ideas that'll work in any space. Whether you use traditional white subway tiles as a blank foundation in your kitchen or opt for a bold splash of color for a striking focal point, subway tiles' popularity isn't exactly waning. However, for homeowners who are tired of the tried and true material, Christina Haack has the perfect alternative.
Haack has been a long time contributor on several HGTV shows like "Flip or Flop," "Christina on the Coast," and the newest one "Christina in the Country." She uses her expertise in both real estate and design to remodel homes in a style that feels both high end and comforting. In Season 5 Episode 10 of Christina on the Coast we see Haack pull away from a traditional subway tile backsplash and opt for a trendier, more unique material – natural stone. Natural stone is an excellent kitchen backsplash idea for a standout cooking space that uses the organic material to bring texture, interest, and rustic features to the room.
Natural stone adds texture and an organic element
During the episode, homeowners Natalie and Carlos agreed on a design that centered on white features yet also wanted a pop of something fun. Haack chose a beige stone backsplash that would fit the white foundation of the kitchen while adding some needed color. Natural stone can easily serve as a balance to the sterility of pure white. Haack took her design one step further by extending the stone all the way to the ceiling which turned this neutral, textured feature into a major focal point without feeling overwhelming.
Different types of stone will complement different kitchen styles. For a sleek aesthetic, you could use a stone with cool undertones paired with metal finishes like stainless steel, brushed nickel, or matte black to tie the space together. For a more rustic space, choose stone with warm undertones and pair it with bronze metal finishes. Dark cabinetry like walnut complements natural stone well, as do lighter versions like white oak, depending on your vibe.
When bringing this stunning design choice to your kitchen, feel free to consider all the various kitchen stone backsplash options before deciding. Natural stone is durable and non-porous, making it a great backsplash, but keep in mind that maintenance needs like daily wipe downs and regular sealings are required. Once you're familiar with the ins and outs of stone backsplashes, get an experienced installer for the project. Rest assured your natural stone backsplash is going to set your kitchen apart amid a sea of subway tile.