Ditch Subway Tile! HGTV Star Christina Haack Shares A Stunning Backsplash Alternative

During the episode, homeowners Natalie and Carlos agreed on a design that centered on white features yet also wanted a pop of something fun. Haack chose a beige stone backsplash that would fit the white foundation of the kitchen while adding some needed color. Natural stone can easily serve as a balance to the sterility of pure white. Haack took her design one step further by extending the stone all the way to the ceiling which turned this neutral, textured feature into a major focal point without feeling overwhelming.

Different types of stone will complement different kitchen styles. For a sleek aesthetic, you could use a stone with cool undertones paired with metal finishes like stainless steel, brushed nickel, or matte black to tie the space together. For a more rustic space, choose stone with warm undertones and pair it with bronze metal finishes. Dark cabinetry like walnut complements natural stone well, as do lighter versions like white oak, depending on your vibe.

When bringing this stunning design choice to your kitchen, feel free to consider all the various kitchen stone backsplash options before deciding. Natural stone is durable and non-porous, making it a great backsplash, but keep in mind that maintenance needs like daily wipe downs and regular sealings are required. Once you're familiar with the ins and outs of stone backsplashes, get an experienced installer for the project. Rest assured your natural stone backsplash is going to set your kitchen apart amid a sea of subway tile.