Should You Close Vents In Unused Rooms To Stay Warmer This Winter?

Whether you close any air vents or leave them all open, the HVAC system still pushes out the same amount of heated or cooled air. However, closing a few (or several) vents ends up creating more static pressure since the air can't escape where it was designed to. This pressure can push at the duct seams and cause duct system leaks that might require duct sealing. At worst, the HVAC system may not last as long as it should since the furnace is working harder to push warm air through your home, wearing down its components.

Needless to say, closing vents in an attempt to make your home warmer this winter could ultimately lead to some expensive repairs in the future. But aside from costs, there's even a possible risk of carbon monoxide leakage. The extra prolonged pressure can eventually cause the heat exchanger to crack, which holds the carbon monoxide produced during combustion and directs it outside. A crack can cause the gas to leak out into your home. There is also an increased risk of mold caused by increased humidity or poor heating. What's more, the process can ultimately increase your heating bill because of decreased airflow efficiency.

Given these significant downsides, you're better off leaving all the air vents in your home open during the winter. There are other steps you can take to make your home warmer, though. Instead of closing off vents, you might consider installing programmable thermostats, as well as customizable zone settings. This works especially well in multi-story homes. Finally, don't forget to schedule service for your HVAC system every spring and fall to maintain efficiency and catch potential issues.