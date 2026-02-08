Lighten Up Dark Cabinets Without Paint Using HGTV Star David Bromstad's Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A client looking for a home told David Bromstad she didn't care for dark cabinets, so when he presented a house with dark kitchen cabinets in Season 13 episode 10 of "My Lottery Dream Home," Bromstad recommended stripping the finish from the cabinets and bleaching them to remove yellow and orange tones and achieve a more modern look.

Bleaching cabinets is a step along the way to refinishing cabinetry and furniture rather than simply replacing them. Uniformly bleached cabinets can often be given a protective clear coat and used as-is. The process is also used as a way to prepare cabinets for a new finish that wouldn't work well over the old one.

There are three processes that are described as "wood bleaching," each involving different chemicals and achieving different results. Applying household chlorine bleach to cabinets won't remove natural color, but only dyes. However, chlorine bleach can damage wood fibers, and it's primarily used as a spot stain remover. The second chemical process involves using oxalic acid to lighten water and rust stains or remove a wine stain from wood. The method most used for lightening cabinets overall is a two-part sodium hydroxide (also known as caustic soda or lye) and hydrogen peroxide process that's sold as a kit under a number of brand names.