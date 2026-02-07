Not In A Closet Or Cabinet: This Shoe Storage Idea Keeps Them Organized In Tight Spaces

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not every home has a coat closet by the front door, and many that do have a tiny one that can barely fit everyday jackets, umbrellas, and backpacks, let alone shoes. Sure, you could buy a cabinet to keep your shoe chaos in check, but in a small entryway, it often eats up precious space. In reality, most of us just end up tossing our shoes on the floor the minute we get home. But it doesn't have to stay this way. If you're set on organizing your footwear despite the tight square footage, consider mounting a few baskets on a wall near your front door. They only require a tiny amount of vertical space and won't get in the way if you use the narrow kind.

Baskets tend to be easy to find at a variety of retailers, including craft supply stores and discount outlets. You may even have a collection at home or be able to get inexpensive ones at a garage sale or thrift shop. Plus, many baskets are a snap to attach to walls. This is particularly true if the baskets have handles and you have some hooks or long drywall nails on hand. Another benefit of the basket approach is variety. These multipurpose storage helpers come in a wide range of shapes, sizes, materials, and colors. In other words, you're likely to find some with a look that complements your decor and the sturdiness to support a slew of shoes.