Not In A Closet Or Cabinet: This Shoe Storage Idea Keeps Them Organized In Tight Spaces
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Not every home has a coat closet by the front door, and many that do have a tiny one that can barely fit everyday jackets, umbrellas, and backpacks, let alone shoes. Sure, you could buy a cabinet to keep your shoe chaos in check, but in a small entryway, it often eats up precious space. In reality, most of us just end up tossing our shoes on the floor the minute we get home. But it doesn't have to stay this way. If you're set on organizing your footwear despite the tight square footage, consider mounting a few baskets on a wall near your front door. They only require a tiny amount of vertical space and won't get in the way if you use the narrow kind.
Baskets tend to be easy to find at a variety of retailers, including craft supply stores and discount outlets. You may even have a collection at home or be able to get inexpensive ones at a garage sale or thrift shop. Plus, many baskets are a snap to attach to walls. This is particularly true if the baskets have handles and you have some hooks or long drywall nails on hand. Another benefit of the basket approach is variety. These multipurpose storage helpers come in a wide range of shapes, sizes, materials, and colors. In other words, you're likely to find some with a look that complements your decor and the sturdiness to support a slew of shoes.
The best types of baskets for wall-mounted shoe storage
When working with an especially small space near your home's entrance, look for baskets that are wide enough to hold several pairs of shoes inserted vertically. The shoes will be arranged like you'd find them in shoeboxes, with the toe area of one shoe touching the lace or buckle area of its mate. This is also how you'd store them if you repurposed a thrifted magazine rack as a shoe storage solution – an option you might consider for footwear that doesn't fit in the baskets attached to your walls.
If the main issue is the tiny size of your coat closet rather than a lack of usable space near your front door, consider using larger baskets to accommodate boots, high tops, and other styles of footwear that are hard to squeeze into a narrow one. Baskets with lids, such as the Better Homes & Gardens Rattan Organizer Basket with Lid from Walmart, are also worth considering if you'd prefer not to see your shoes when you glance in the direction of your entryway. These types of baskets can be especially helpful if some of your shoes tend to accumulate a lot of dirt or have started looking worse for wear.
Speaking of dirt, be sure to consider the washability of the basket material. Some fabric baskets are easy to toss in the washing machine, and keeping wicker baskets clean is often a matter of addressing dirt and dust quickly, before heavy-duty — and potentially damaging — cleaning products are needed.