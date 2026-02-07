Erin Napier Urges You Not To Waste Money On This Home Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If any home feature, short of asbestos or lead paint, has ever made a bad first impression, it's the skylight or roof window. When Villum K. Rasmussen invented the first residential skylight in 1942, he surely had the best of intentions. Who couldn't use a little more natural light in their homes, after all? But it wasn't the idea that tarnished Rasmussen's vision — it was the rain.

"We never see a skylight on a house anymore, and people stopped doing it because they get very leaky," Erin Napier explained in Season 8, Episode 1 of the HGTV series "Home Town." To be sure, skylights are a common cause of leaky roofs, especially when they're improperly installed or when their seals and other waterproofing elements fail due to age. And leaks aren't skylights' only problem, either. They can cause heat buildup in the summer and heat loss in the winter; they sometimes produce unwanted glare on screens and other surfaces within the home; and excessive UV light exposure may lead to fading on furniture and flooring. Then, of course, there's the cost: At The Home Depot, a new skylight will set you back anywhere from a few hundred dollars up to multiple thousands — and that doesn't include installation fees, which can cost thousands of dollars more.

On top of all this, many people find skylights don't even look that pleasing from outside the home. In the case of the "Home Town" house, a single skylight in a vast expanse of roofing was off-putting to the Napiers. "It looks so weird, just the one," said the show's co-host, Ben Napier. Later, Erin Napier told a roofer, who was inquiring about the fate of the property's skylight, "We have hated it. It's the first thing you notice when you pull up to this house."