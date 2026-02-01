Kendall Jenner's Bold Shower Design Takes Inspiration From An Unlikely Source

As a quiet, relaxing getaway from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, celebrity model and television personality Kendall Jenner built a mountain home retreat from scratch in Wyoming. Designing it with famed interior designer Heidi Caillier, Jenner wanted the aesthetic to capture the "Grandma chic" trend through warm bold colors, vintage-inspired character, and whimsical patterns. The effect is cozy and welcoming, tiptoeing the line beautifully between effortless approachability and lived-in luxury.

One of the most elegant rooms on the house tour is the primary bathroom, complete with paneled walls painted in Farrow and Ball's Brinjal (a stunning rich burgundy), vaulted ceilings with reclaimed beams, expansive windows letting in tons of natural light, a dark wood vanity with marble counter, and warm antique brass plumbing fixtures. But perhaps the standout feature is the checkered tile shower.

"My shower might be my favorite thing in this entire house," Jenner stated (via Architectural Digest). Opting for alternating burgundy and off-white square tiles for a fun, bold checked effect, Jenner and Caillier used an unexpected source to inform the walk-in shower's design. "We took inspiration off of the floors in the kitchen and kind of pulled it into this bathroom," Jenner explained. By carrying the look of the checkerboard kitchen floors into the bathroom shower (and adding a welcome twist to set the two tile applications apart), Jenner and Caillier created a home with cohesive visual flow.