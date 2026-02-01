Kendall Jenner's Bold Shower Design Takes Inspiration From An Unlikely Source
As a quiet, relaxing getaway from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, celebrity model and television personality Kendall Jenner built a mountain home retreat from scratch in Wyoming. Designing it with famed interior designer Heidi Caillier, Jenner wanted the aesthetic to capture the "Grandma chic" trend through warm bold colors, vintage-inspired character, and whimsical patterns. The effect is cozy and welcoming, tiptoeing the line beautifully between effortless approachability and lived-in luxury.
One of the most elegant rooms on the house tour is the primary bathroom, complete with paneled walls painted in Farrow and Ball's Brinjal (a stunning rich burgundy), vaulted ceilings with reclaimed beams, expansive windows letting in tons of natural light, a dark wood vanity with marble counter, and warm antique brass plumbing fixtures. But perhaps the standout feature is the checkered tile shower.
"My shower might be my favorite thing in this entire house," Jenner stated (via Architectural Digest). Opting for alternating burgundy and off-white square tiles for a fun, bold checked effect, Jenner and Caillier used an unexpected source to inform the walk-in shower's design. "We took inspiration off of the floors in the kitchen and kind of pulled it into this bathroom," Jenner explained. By carrying the look of the checkerboard kitchen floors into the bathroom shower (and adding a welcome twist to set the two tile applications apart), Jenner and Caillier created a home with cohesive visual flow.
A checkered kitchen inspired Jenner's stunning shower tile
What Kendall Jenner and interior designer Heidi Caillier did so well with the checkered bathroom shower was to let the flooring in another room, the kitchen, direct the design decisions of a second space without simply duplicating the look. The kitchen floors feature a larger format matte tile in a playful burgundy and off-white checkerboard pattern. In order to continue this feel into the tile-drenched bathroom shower, Jenner and Caillier repeated a similar aesthetic but with important distinctions.
While the shower uses a similar burgundy and off-white pattern as the kitchen floor, the duo altered the scale to a smaller and more practical tile. Additionally, instead of matching the flat, matte tiles from the kitchen, Jenner went with perfectly imperfect handmade and polished zellige tiles in the bathroom, putting tiles from Zia Tile and Clé in the shower to create a beautiful sheen and impactful texture to complement the lustrous brass fittings. While the shower certainly calls back to the kitchen floors, it feels entirely unique and visually captivating.
Another major factor in the incredibly gorgeous results for this shower space was the commitment to the look. By covering the whole space in the same pattern, including the ceiling and floor, the aesthetic wraps you up entirely. And Jenner is sold. "It's perfect. It's literally perfect," Jenner gushed. "The peace, the quiet, the serenity — like it's just fun, it's a fun shower. And I recommend highly to do a checkered shower in your house." It just goes to show that amazing design inspiration can truly come from anywhere, even right in your own home!