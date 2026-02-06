The Grout Color Joanna Gaines Swears By To Make Subway Tile Backsplash Pop
If you're seeking a little kitchen backsplash inspiration, looking to classic style is always a good idea, and there's nothing more classic than subway tile. This standard of vintage and modern kitchens alike is favored by many professionals, including Joanna Gaines, interior designer and (alongside her husband Chip) co-creator of the Magnolia design empire. On her Instagram, Gaines called subway tile her "favorite" and wrote that it "stands the test of time." More specifically, she loves pairing it with a dark gray grout. Gaines told HGTV that this selection "highlights the tile, making the backsplash stand out."
Using a dark gray or even black grout with white subway tile isn't new. In its first common use in literal subways, this historic tile usually featured a dark grout between white rectangles laid in a linear pattern. Following the inspiration of what was, at the time, a modern look, subway tiles took off in the early 20th century as an interior design choice for kitchens and bathrooms. Homeowners loved white tile for its clean look at a time when germs and public health were top of mind, and they commonly laid it with a gray-toned cement grout. Today, you can find just about any color of grout you like on the market, but shades of gray and black still reign supreme for white subway tiles.
Shades of gray to consider when laying your tile
When choosing grout colors to pair with white tile, you need to decide whether or not you want to emphasize the tile or create a backsplash that fades into the background. Darker grays like charcoal or even black grout also serve a practical purpose in that they hide any of that kitchen grime that's bound to collect on your backsplash. Dark grout fits well into a black-and-white kitchen or a modern, industrial vibe with wood accents and bold hardware. Be careful, however, when using very dark gray or black grout because, as Instagram creator @vincethekitchenguy warns, it will highlight every imperfection in how you laid the tile.
If you're worried about imperfections, or if you just want a lighter, brighter space, you can choose a light gray or other neutral-toned grout that will still provide some contrast while keeping your space airy. Lighter gray grout will make your backsplash looking seamless and traditional, and it works well with a farmhouse or rustic look. Whatever you choose, Joanna Gaines says in a clip shared on the Magnolia Instagram account that taking time to choose the right grout color is important, as this detail can tie your entire design together.