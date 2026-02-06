The Grout Color Joanna Gaines Swears By To Make Subway Tile Backsplash Pop

If you're seeking a little kitchen backsplash inspiration, looking to classic style is always a good idea, and there's nothing more classic than subway tile. This standard of vintage and modern kitchens alike is favored by many professionals, including Joanna Gaines, interior designer and (alongside her husband Chip) co-creator of the Magnolia design empire. On her Instagram, Gaines called subway tile her "favorite" and wrote that it "stands the test of time." More specifically, she loves pairing it with a dark gray grout. Gaines told HGTV that this selection "highlights the tile, making the backsplash stand out."

Using a dark gray or even black grout with white subway tile isn't new. In its first common use in literal subways, this historic tile usually featured a dark grout between white rectangles laid in a linear pattern. Following the inspiration of what was, at the time, a modern look, subway tiles took off in the early 20th century as an interior design choice for kitchens and bathrooms. Homeowners loved white tile for its clean look at a time when germs and public health were top of mind, and they commonly laid it with a gray-toned cement grout. Today, you can find just about any color of grout you like on the market, but shades of gray and black still reign supreme for white subway tiles.