Swedish Death Cleaning: A Little-Known Method For A Cleaner, Clutter-Free Home

Swedish death cleaning starts with that inescapable central premise: There's only one way out of here. When you shuffle off this mortal coil, your loved ones won't just be saddled with grief — according to Margareta Magnusson, Stockholm-based author of "The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning," they often become burdened by getting rid of all your stuff, too. The Swedish death cleaning method involves doing an emotional inventory to help rid yourself of unwanted or impractical items while protecting and making plans for your treasured possessions, all in the name of maintaining a cleaner, clutter-free home for you and your loved ones.

From asking yourself whether an item sparks joy to scrolling instead of scrubbing your way through hours of CleanTok videos, sometimes it seems like cleaning and decluttering trends change faster than fashion. The idea of Swedish death cleaning entered the U.S. zeitgeist when Magnusson's book was published in 2017, quickly becoming a NYT Bestseller and inspiring an Amy Poehler-produced and narrated TV show examining the practice several years later. However, the Swedish tradition of döstädning (a portmanteau that translates to "death cleaning") is deeply rooted in Scandinavian cultural practices that are much older. Americans came to love Scandi design and hygge in the late 2010s, and as longtime IKEA fans already know, the Swedes have a lot to teach us about embracing minimalism. But Swedish death cleaning isn't focused on aesthetics. It's about answering the age old question, "What will happen to all my stuff when I'm gone?"