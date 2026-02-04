The Forgotten Kitchen Liquid That Helps Aloe Vera Plants Thrive

If you have aloe vera (Aloe barbadensis), you might be drawn to this popular plant's notably large leaves or its possible medicinal qualities for topical remedies. In either case, aloe vera is easy to grow and is typically considered a beginner-friendly houseplant that prefers drier growing conditions. In general, aloe vera isn't considered a very picky plant at all, with the exception of overwatering. This doesn't mean aloe vera can be neglected, though. If your plant looks like it could use some help, you might have heard about gardening enthusiast remedies such as rice water. While aloe vera might possibly benefit from adding this common kitchen liquid, such effects lack confirmation from reported scientific studies to date.

First, it's important to understand the components of "rice water." Essentially, this liquid is the starchy water that's left over from rinsing or cooking rice. According to Medical News Today, it's thought that rice water is a good source of B vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. Rice water has gained attention among wellness enthusiasts as a way to promote healthier skin and hair, with such uses stemming from traditional Eastern practices.

Aside from personal use, rice water also has a reputation as a DIY fertilizer for home plants thanks to its mineral content. A 2022 study published in Agronomy found that fermented rice water included the same minerals you might see in commercial NPK plant fertilizers. In the case of this study, though, researchers tested the fermented rice water in choy sum plants — not aloe vera. Despite the possible addition of minerals to soil, keep in mind that studies supporting rice water for aloe vera are currently lacking.