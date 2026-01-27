Don't Risk It: Snow Shoveling Mistakes That Could Hurt You

For those who live in snow-prone areas, shoveling snow from sidewalks and driveways is just part of life during the winter season. When you want to leave your home during snowy conditions, whether on foot or in your vehicle, shoveling snow is critical to help prevent slips, falls, and car accidents. However, if not done properly, the act of shoveling can be just as dangerous as the snow accumulated on your driveway. It is essential to avoid snow shoveling mistakes that may hurt you, such as exceeding your physical limits and not using proper equipment or techniques.

To that end, you should neither wait too long nor attempt to hurry through this unenviable task. While few, if any, relish the opportunity to shovel snow, procrastinating will actually make it much harder. That's because the longer you wait, the more snow falls and builds up on your sidewalks and driveway. So, although starting while snow is still falling may seem like an unenticing option, the best time to remove snow from your drive is when there is only a couple of inches accumulated.

During a prolonged snow event, this may mean going out every few hours to remove fresh snow. However, it also means these will typically be shorter, less strenuous sessions. If you let the snow continue to pile up, not only will it take much longer, but it also raises the chances of the accumulation freezing, making it much harder to clear. However, regardless of how often you go out to shovel, don't try to rush through it. Doing so only increases the chances that you pull a muscle or slip and fall.