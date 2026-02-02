The Common Household Liquid You Should Never Pour Down The Drain
It's common knowledge that some liquids, like grease, shouldn't be poured down the drain, but you might not realize that many household cleaners can also be unsafe to dispose of through your plumbing system. For example, both bleach and ammonia are among the list of household cleaner ingredients that could have negative impacts when dumped down the drain.
Cleaners are made up of harsh chemicals or corrosive substances, and pouring them down your drain could lead to various problems both inside and outside the home. Chemicals that are corrosive will eat away at other materials, such as your pipes, and when toxic substances are poured down the drain, they can end up polluting the water. Not only can this affect septic systems and municipal sewer systems, but these cleaners can also make their way into natural waterways and harm wildlife.
Just like it's important to properly store your cleaning supplies, you'll also need to make sure that you're handling them and getting rid of them safely. Whether you're trying throw out a cleaner you're no longer using or testing out a hack for clearing your pipes, it's crucial to be cautious about what chemicals are going down your drain and how they could affect your pipes and the environment. Always read the labels on your cleaners to know how to use and dispose of them properly.
What household cleaners should never be poured down the drain
Though many people wonder if bleach can be poured down the sink, it's generally unsafe. Bleach is known to be corrosive to metal and may damage the pipes in your home. For those with septic systems, bleach will kill the necessary bacteria that keeps your system running. Plus, bleach reacts with various substances to form harmful gases, so it could pose an extra risk if anything else is trapped inside your pipes. While household solutions of ammonia aren't always strong enough to be corrosive, some concentrations are. Ammonia is also known to hurt aquatic life, and putting it down the drain could negatively affect the environment.
Other common cleaners, such as oven cleaners and certain disinfectants, may also contain powerful acids or bases that could hurt your pipes. Because of the risks to the environment and the potential for corrosion, you'll need to know how to dispose of bleach and other cleaners. In many cases, the cleaner should be sealed in a container and taken to a hazardous waste facility. Different municipalities may have different rules about what chemicals can be put down the drain and how diluted they need to be, so always check your local regulations before disposing of chemicals. Some natural cleaners like vinegar may be safe to put down the drain, but always check the labels on your cleaning supplies first.