The Common Household Liquid You Should Never Pour Down The Drain

It's common knowledge that some liquids, like grease, shouldn't be poured down the drain, but you might not realize that many household cleaners can also be unsafe to dispose of through your plumbing system. For example, both bleach and ammonia are among the list of household cleaner ingredients that could have negative impacts when dumped down the drain.

Cleaners are made up of harsh chemicals or corrosive substances, and pouring them down your drain could lead to various problems both inside and outside the home. Chemicals that are corrosive will eat away at other materials, such as your pipes, and when toxic substances are poured down the drain, they can end up polluting the water. Not only can this affect septic systems and municipal sewer systems, but these cleaners can also make their way into natural waterways and harm wildlife.

Just like it's important to properly store your cleaning supplies, you'll also need to make sure that you're handling them and getting rid of them safely. Whether you're trying throw out a cleaner you're no longer using or testing out a hack for clearing your pipes, it's crucial to be cautious about what chemicals are going down your drain and how they could affect your pipes and the environment. Always read the labels on your cleaners to know how to use and dispose of them properly.