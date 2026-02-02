The Kitchen Countertop Choice The Property Brothers' Drew Scott Can't Stand

Drew Scott may love a good design challenge, but there's one battle he avoids like the plague. "Tile countertops, where you have grout? Absolutely not. That's the most disgusting thing to me. You're gonna get a lot of dirty, dirty grout lines that are full of bacteria," he explained in a recent Instagram post. Although the retro aesthetic occasionally starts trending again, Scott is right that tile countertops are gross.

To be fair, tiles aren't actually the problem. Today's options are often made of durable porcelain that might shatter a dropped plate but probably won't suck up that spaghetti sauce. As the HGTV star rightly pointed out, grout is the real issue. Made from water, cement, and sand, tile grout is an extremely porous mix that absorbs everything your kitchen can throw at it. We're talking olive oil, red wine, and the bacteria hanging out in your kitchen sponge. Epoxy options designed to solve the porous problem are out there, but installing them is what DIY kitchen renovation nightmares are made of.

Cleaning tile and grouted countertops isn't any easier. Since grout absorbs almost instantly, even wiping up and spraying disinfectant immediately after cooking may not sanitize your space. Deep cleaning is even worse, unless you're one of those people who actually enjoys meticulously scrubbing grout lines with a toothbrush. (We see you. We are you. We still side with Scott on this one.)