Forget Blinds: Emily Henderson Has A Better Idea To Add Privacy To Bathroom Windows

Balancing privacy with lighting is hard, especially in spaces where both are important. Of course, you can add heavy blinds or even a full blackout curtain to your bathroom window to keep anyone from accidentally seeing something they shouldn't, but you'll end up with a dark room that feels heavy and stuffy. Interior designer Emily Henderson has a great alternative — cafe curtains!

Cafe curtains, also called tier curtains, are smaller than full curtains. They cover only the bottom half of the window, so even when they're fully closed, the room will still receive some light. The treatments are light and charming and make a great curtain idea for unique bathroom windows that are a challenge to work with. You also might be able to keep some of the outside view even when the curtains are closed, making this a fantastic option for bathrooms that overlook a garden or other lovely scene. On her Style by Emily Henderson blog, Henderson revealed she used them when redesigning her bathroom for just that reason. "I love that I can lay in the bath and still see the sky and trees but with full privacy," she explained. "It also splits in the middle so when I know that no one is over, I'm able to open them and look directly out the window, as well. It's very, very dreamy."