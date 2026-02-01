Your Iron May Have A Little-Known Feature That's A Game-Changer For Your Clothes

Whether you're removing wrinkles from your dress shirts or trying to get creases out of a tablecloth, your iron is there to get the job done, and it may have a feature that can make this chore even easier. Button grooves are often overlooked or entirely unnoticed on irons, but they'll help you navigate around buttons and snaps without fear. Some irons have a small notch or groove that goes around the plate, creating some separation between it and the rest of the machine. The gap provides room for you to maneuver the hot part of the iron under buttons without singeing them, taking your ironing routine to the next level.

Though these grooves on clothes irons are nothing new, it seems a lot of people never realized they were there. On a Reddit poll posted by Good Housekeeping, 22 out of 36 respondents had no idea that irons have a groove. Not every iron will have this nifty feature, but many brands carry steam irons with button grooves. If you're sick of ruining your buttons and having to clean melted plastic off your steam iron, using the button groove will be a game-changer in your laundry practices.