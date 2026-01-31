Why Experts Say Shoveling Like This Could Change Your Snow Removal Routine Today

Snow is a beautiful part of winter, but shoveling it is often a dreaded chore. Though you may think you know how to shovel snow, you could be inadvertently making the job harder or even dangerous. Having bad form or lifting heavy amounts of snow and twisting to throw it leads to injuries, but there are ways to make shoveling easier and safer. Lorne Chadnick, a snow expert, gave Homes & Gardens advice on shoveling. "In my experience, the safest and most efficient way to shovel snow involves thinking of it like working out — your stance matters. Make sure to bend your knees, keep your back straight, and lift with your legs — not your back. Additionally, try pushing the snow instead of lifting it when you can, as this also helps you avoid hurting yourself," he said.

This technique can not only make your snow removal routine safer and less tiring, but it can also speed up the process. One of the reasons shoveling is so strenuous is because it's not an everyday task and requires repeated bending and lifting. Ki Hwang, MD, a spine specialist and orthopedic surgeon, told St. Joseph's Health, "Snow shoveling is one of the most physically demanding tasks," he said. "When done incorrectly, it can put tremendous strain on your lower back, shoulders, and even your heart." To protect yourself, Dr. Hwang recommends the exact same approach of bending your knees instead of your waist. Adding to that, he recommends keeping the shovel close to you while lifting and turning your entire body to throw the snow, rather than twisting.