The Best (And Easiest) Way To Clean The Filth Under The Rim Of Your Toilet

Regardless of the product you choose, it will need time to do the job for which it is intended. How long that may be depends on the product, as well as what you're trying to accomplish. At a minimum, cleaning products used for disinfection should be allowed to sit for five to 10 minutes. When trying to remove calcium or other mineral buildups, the wait time will be substantially longer, depending on the severity of the buildup and the cleaning product you employ. For limescale, about 30 minutes of a vinegar soak will usually do the trick. Most commercially produced toilet cleaners advise at least 10 minutes of soak time for limescale or mineral deposits. But, if you're using vinegar to get rid of heavy mineral deposits under your toilet rim, you may need to let it soak for as long as a few hours.

To clean your toilet rim with any of these products, you should first flush the toilet. If you want the water at its lowest level, turn off the water valve prior to flushing. Then, apply your chosen cleaning product and wait for the recommended period of time. Remember that you should never mix household cleaners, as this can be dangerous; it might be worth knowing the active ingredients in toilet cleaners before you use them. One trick for making sure your cleaner stays in contact with the targeted area is to place paper towels soaked in toilet cleaner under the rim and around the bowl. Once the wait time is up, thoroughly scrub under the rim with a toilet brush, turn the water back on, then flush to rinse.