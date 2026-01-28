The One Tool Every DIYer Needs: A Pliers Wrench

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Professionals won't usually admit to it, and casual DIYers don't know any better. Trying to install or remove a hexagonal bolt or nut with standard pliers isn't just bad form; it's a behavior that's taboo for some good reasons. The main problem is that it doesn't work well. Even worse, you have a pretty good chance of destroying the nut or bolt in the process.

Unfortunately, the orthodox answer — which is to use a wrench instead — isn't much better. What you need is a combination device called a pliers wrench. There's something about the concept that sounds suspect. Solving a problem by combining all the previous attempts to solve it has a kind of as-seen-on-TV feel to it, like a self-twirling spaghetti fork that also grates Parmesan. However, the pliers wrench isn't a contrived gimmick product, but an evolution of previous, widely used tools — tools with problems.

Consider the major difficulties created by using the usual tools to drive or remove hex-head bolts or nuts (or any fastener with flat opposing sides, like the connectors on that stuck showerhead you're trying to remove). You must buy individual wrenches to match each bolt size, and that only gets you close. Adjustable wrenches are slow to operate, loosen as you use them, and aren't very firm to start. Pliers' jaw angles tend to be all wrong, and even when they work, you end up with rounded-off bolts that are difficult to remove because of plier damage. The pliers wrench solves all these, collectively among the most vexing (or is it hexing?) problems in tools.