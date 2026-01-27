Jenny Marrs' Gorgeous Backsplash Idea Instantly Adds Vintage Charm To Any Kitchen

The backsplash tile used in Jenny Marrs' "Rough Rancher Made Modern Farmhouse" ("Fixer To Fabulous" Season 3, Episode 12 ... though Discovery+ has it as Season 3, Episode 6) is so delicate and pretty that it looks like it can't be modern. From a distance, the patterned tile is lacey, the pattern fine enough that you're tempted to try to blink away the blurriness. Up close, the Elida Ceramica Cardoso Deco 6-inch square tile looks like a faded and worn print of a gray-blue classical pattern. Marrs chose the tile to complement the warm blue she chose for the kitchen cabinets, but it does a lot more than that. And none of it is accidental.

Backsplashes occupy a strange visual space, when you think about it. What would normally, spatially be the background — the more distant field against which foreground objects stand out — is sometimes exactly that. At other times, a bold tile might pull itself to the perceptual fore, leaving the surrounding cabinetry and expanses of stainless steel or whatever appliances are trending in the background. This backsplash accomplishes both. The eye is drawn to the pattern, then released by its gauziness to focus on the blue of the simple, beautiful cabinets ... only to return to the tile again in a moment. This seems to be part of its plan. Unlike other modern porcelain tiles that masquerade as encaustic, this distressed tile masquerades as something fragile and old, with enough of its boldness left to hang onto your attention. It's almost insistently vintage. And, adding compliment to complement, it's also among the prettiest kitchen floor tile ideas we've seen this year.