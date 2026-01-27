Influencer Shares Clever Way To Repurpose Toilet Paper Rolls: 'So Cute!' — But There's A Catch

, most of us would rather skip the struggle of trying to light a fire and get straight to the crackling part. That's where firestarters, the unsung heroes of cozy nights and backyard fire pits, really come in handy. Good ones turn what's often a fussy, smoky process into something almost magical, where a single spark quickly becomes a steady flame.

Recently, using nothing more than empty toilet paper rolls, wax paper, candle wax, and dryer lint. Her DIY video, , was proof once again that the internet loves an upcycling project that costs next to nothing, especially when it feels slightly chic at the same time. It's worth a try as long as you remember the catch: the lint tucked inside needs to come from natural fibers like cotton or wool instead of synthetics or heavily-coated

This is one of those satisfyingly simple DIYs that hits all the right notes. It's affordable, low-waste, and practical in a way that actually makes life a little easier. With just a handful of basic supplies that you probably already have on hand, almost anyone can create a pile of firestarters in under an hour. Whether you can't wait for your next s'mores session or you're looking for sustainable gifts to give to your eco-conscious friends, this project turns everyday leftovers into something genuinely useful, as long as you keep that one important safety step in mind.