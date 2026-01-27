Farewell To Fried Food Smells: The 2-Ingredient Mixture That Banishes Them Fast

While they may not be the healthiest choice, fried foods of all sorts are extremely popular across the country. Beyond the taste, the smell of fried foods is enticing for many. However, if you made your favorite fried food at home, you may soon grow tired of the lingering smell that the process leaves behind. Even if you take steps to get cooking smells out of your home, such as turning your vent hood fan on high, you may find the scent of your fried food still sticks around long after the meal was prepared. However, you can say farewell to fried food smells by simmering or boiling a simple two-ingredient mixture of white vinegar and water on your stove top.

The reason why food smells tend to linger is because odor-causing molecules go airborne during the cooking process. These microscopic particles then adhere to numerous household surfaces they come into contact with, from fabric items to wall paint. The greasy nature of the molecules released when frying food causes them to become even more stubbornly attached to surfaces. At that point, the only way to get rid of the fried food smell is to counteract it with a deodorizer that will attack and eliminate — or at least neutralize — the offending particles.

This is where the main player in the two-ingredient mixture comes in. You may already know that a homemade vinegar cleaning solution is commonly used to clean and deodorize, and this kitchen essential can also come in handy when you're stuck with fried food smells. The acetic acid in white vinegar is the key. This substance is attracted to and bonds with the molecules that are responsible for fried food smells, effectively neutralizing the odor they create.