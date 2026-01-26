6 Joanna Gaines Hearth And Hand Items That Are Worth It And 3 You Should Skip
If you've ever daydreamed about strolling through Magnolia Market in Waco while pushing a cart around Target, you're not alone. For many of us, the closest we'll ever get to Joanna Gaines' carefully curated Texas wonderland is her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, which now spans more than 700 items and somehow manages to be both inspiring and overwhelming at the same time. Thanks to Gaines' creative genius and her fiercely loyal fanbase, the collection is packed with bestsellers and viral faves. But like the occasional Chip Gaines quip on the couple's iconic show, "Fixer Upper," there's bound to be an occasional dud in there, too. When everything from side tables to shower curtains carry the Magnolia maven's stamp of approval, spotting the real standouts can be harder than getting an HGTV couple to agree on a budget.
To figure out which Hearth and Hand items are must-haves — and which ones belong on the shelf — we didn't rely on brand hype, pretty product photos, or even the affordable price points Gaines has championed since launching her collection in 2017. Instead, we searched out every available product and let real-world Target shopper reviews do the heavy lifting. To make our list, each product had to earn at least 100 customer recommendations instead of just a handful of glowing reviews from shiplap-obsessed modern farmhouse lovers. For the three items you should skip, we flagged products with mostly one-star reviews and consistent complaints about quality, durability, or value. The result highlights the pieces that actually deliver and the ones that quietly miss the mark.
30 Round Wood Framed Wall Mirror
There are several highly-rated Hearth & Hand with Magnolia mirrors, but the 30" Round Wood Framed Mirror stands apart with over 400 five-star ratings. Its simple black frame and substantial size make this find versatile enough to hang over a bathroom or fireplace mantle. It could also work if you want to use an entryway mirror to boost your home's first impression. Several reviewers were pleased at the value for the money, noting how great its price was. Others appreciated that well-marked packaging kept their mirror flawless during shipping.
Metal Hand Towel Stand
If you can't drill holes into your wall without violating your lease — or you've got a tiny powder room without a practical place to hang a towel bar — the Hearth & Hand Metal Hand Towel Stand has you covered, offering a freestanding spot for washcloths or fingertip towels. This $20 bestseller is made of matte black metal, with two compact arms that reviewers call flexible and efficient. Although most Target customers reported using their stands in the bathroom, a few also mentioned that it was versatile enough to be used for kitchen towels.
Footed Marble Countertop Tray
As you can tell from products like her coveted stand mixers or her recently-launched line of frozen cookie dough, Joanna Gaines knows her way around a kitchen. We zoomed in on kitchen must-haves that add plenty of style, and according to most reviewers, the bestselling 8"x12" Footed Marble Countertop Tray absolutely delivers. Constructed from a warm marble slab and acacia wood feet, it weighs just under five pounds but offers plenty of surface area. It's a great choice to keep spices or cookware all together in one spot.
Wood & Cane Side Table
Never underestimate the power of space-saving side tables when you're decorating a small space. Thrilled Target customers describe the Wood & Cane Round Accent Side Table as a timeless example. It's made from wood, cane, and medium-density fiberboard, and it can hold up to 50 pounds. The table has a smooth top, and although it's under two feet round, it boasts a lower built-in shelf that provides plenty of storage. At $130, it's one of the more expensive items on our list, but that hasn't stopped buyers from seeing it as a very worthwhile purchase.
Woven Tissue Box Cover
Worrying that your Kleenex box clashes with the rest of your decor may be a first-world problem, but we've all done it. That's what makes the simplicity of products like the Woven Tissue Box Cover so genius. The $20 bestseller is made from woven rattan in a neutral tone that works with every style, making it a favorite of customers who like its warm and cozy look. Since rattan is a natural product, you may experience some slight color variations, and you should be cautious when opening it to avoid cutting through the material accidentally.
Kitchen Step Stool
When you've embraced tall kitchen cabinets that take your space to new heights, it's all fun and games until you have trouble reaching the top shelves. Joanna Gaines' simple solution is an 18" Wood Kitchen Step Stool available in either black or aged oak. The design has two steps; one folds in for streamlined storage. Some reviewers who purchased the $60 stool with their kids in mind were surprised by its sturdy construction, which holds up to 225 pounds. Many others remarked on the overall craftsmanship and attractive appearance, marking it as another worthy purchase.
Skip: 3 Drawer Modern Wood Dresser
Since Joanna Gaines is perhaps the world's most popular interior designer, you'd be forgiven if you purchased her 3 Drawer Modern Wood Dresser on impulse. Its earthy tones and modern lines seem like they'd bring biophilic design into any space. But according to most reviewers, it's not worth the $350 price tag. From complaints about low-quality and assembly nightmares to its strong chemical smell and difficult return process that requires disassembly, this is one Hearth & Hand item you should avoid.
Skip: Ribbon Tie Shower Curtain
When we noticed that 900 Target customers had recently purchased the $30 Ribbon Tie Shower Curtain despite having a 2.4-star rating, we started digging into the reviews. Although this item looks farmhouse chic in its product photos, reviewers said it simply doesn't translate in real homes. One customer summed up what many reported, writing, "Literally the falsest of false advertising. It came untied, horribly wrinkled, and has a large gap between the top of the curtain and the shower curtain liner. Ties are also roughly sewn with threads hanging loose. Will be returning."
Skip: Brass Portable Drink or Snack Holder
The Brass Portable Drink or Snack Holder is (perhaps inexplicably) a Hearth & Hand bestseller. Sure, the steel stand with its fluted glass insert has a certain art deco style that feels fresh and new. But when it comes to practicality, more than half of all reviewers say it's a miss. Many reported never even getting to use their tiny tables because they arrived poorly packaged and already broken. Those who managed to assemble theirs pointed to quality control issues, including obvious leaning that makes the piece look cheap rather than chic.