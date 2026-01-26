6 Joanna Gaines Hearth And Hand Items That Are Worth It And 3 You Should Skip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever daydreamed about strolling through Magnolia Market in Waco while pushing a cart around Target, you're not alone. For many of us, the closest we'll ever get to Joanna Gaines' carefully curated Texas wonderland is her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, which now spans more than 700 items and somehow manages to be both inspiring and overwhelming at the same time. Thanks to Gaines' creative genius and her fiercely loyal fanbase, the collection is packed with bestsellers and viral faves. But like the occasional Chip Gaines quip on the couple's iconic show, "Fixer Upper," there's bound to be an occasional dud in there, too. When everything from side tables to shower curtains carry the Magnolia maven's stamp of approval, spotting the real standouts can be harder than getting an HGTV couple to agree on a budget.

To figure out which Hearth and Hand items are must-haves — and which ones belong on the shelf — we didn't rely on brand hype, pretty product photos, or even the affordable price points Gaines has championed since launching her collection in 2017. Instead, we searched out every available product and let real-world Target shopper reviews do the heavy lifting. To make our list, each product had to earn at least 100 customer recommendations instead of just a handful of glowing reviews from shiplap-obsessed modern farmhouse lovers. For the three items you should skip, we flagged products with mostly one-star reviews and consistent complaints about quality, durability, or value. The result highlights the pieces that actually deliver and the ones that quietly miss the mark.