The Hidden Disadvantages To Asphalt Shingle Roofing That You Should Know About

Whether you spot a saggy spot or a mysterious water stain on the ceiling, there are several signs it's time for a new roof. Since a roof is one of the biggest investments you'll ever make in terms of both your home's curb appeal and protection from the elements, it's important to get it right. For most homeowners, asphalt shingles are the default solution. Cost-effective and easy to install, they're used on more than 80% of homes in the United States, according to the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturer's Association. Despite that widespread popularity, there are certain disadvantages to asphalt shingle roofing as well, including its relatively short lifespan, energy inefficiency, and higher long-term costs.

On paper, asphalt looks like the obvious winner in terms of cost. Angi puts the average price of a new asphalt shingle roof at around $10,500, while metal runs at least $1,000 more and cedar shake can cost twice as much. Especially if you're replacing your roof unexpectedly, asphalt may sound like a bargain. The problem is what happens after your installers leave.

Asphalt shingles typically last just 15 to 30 years, whereas cedar shake can last between 30 to 50 years and metal lasts between 40 to 100 years, depending on the type of material. That means an asphalt roof will likely need to be replaced at least once, and maybe twice, before a metal or cedar roof reaches the end of its life. When you factor in costs for labor, disposal, and inflation, that "cheaper" roof often becomes the most expensive option over time.