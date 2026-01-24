The Hidden Downsides To Vinyl Sheet Flooring That You Should Know About

There are many options when it comes to flooring, and each one has both advantages and disadvantages. It can make choosing the right flooring for your kitchen, bedroom, or living room seem harder than it needs to be, but having all the info is important. Vinyl flooring is known for being cost effective and easy to install, and there are even upgrades like luxury vinyl flooring. However, there are also some downsides to vinyl flooring that you should be aware of before you make your decision.

Vinyl sheet flooring can be installed over most surfaces, but there's a catch. Since it tends to be soft and thin, anything underneath it that isn't flat and smooth can press into it. This can cause warping or even tears over time as the vinyl is pressed further into it by the pressure of your feet. Vinyl can also become discolored by exposure to the sun, the scuffing of feet or furniture, mold and mildew, and contact with certain materials like rubber. Unfortunately, this makes vinyl harder to repair seamlessly. Since the flooring is in one sheet, the only way to repair it without a total replacement is to cut the damaged section out and replace it. If your vinyl sheet flooring is even slightly discolored, the patch won't match the rest.