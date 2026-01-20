Bobby Berk Gives His Best Advice For Decluttering And Organizing In The New Year

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a recent Instagram post from HGTV, democratizing designer Bobby Berk of "Junk or Jackpot?" and "Queer Eye" fame offered viewers a simple but surprisingly effective piece of advice when it comes to decluttering and organizing in the new year: start small. The new year often brings a renewed sense of inspiration to finally get your home in shape once and for all. But whether it's decluttering your workshop or organizing your small kitchen, according to Berk, your boundless initial enthusiasm is likely to wear off quickly if you start with a major project. It's happened to all of us, including the HGTV star himself. "We will often say, 'I'm gonna organize the garage.' And it's too much. And you start, and you get through one shelf, and you're overwhelmed, and you give up, and it kinda, like, takes the wind out of your sail, and you don't, sometimes, go back to finish it," Berk explained on Instagram.

Neuroscience and psychology research suggests that organizing and decluttering benefits mental health, particularly as persistent clutter has been linked to increased stress, anxiety, emotional dysregulation, and even disrupted sleep. Doctors and mental health experts agree that starting small is the best way to reach even your most ambitious decluttering and organization goals. That's why Berk's advice, albeit simple, carries serious weight. Completing a modest, manageable task gives your brain a sense of progress and control that builds momentum instead of reinforcing those pesky feelings of overwhelm and frustration that can cause so many decluttering efforts to quickly stall out.