Step Aside Subway Tile: David Bromstad's Backsplash Idea Has Way More Character

Start by planning your design and gathering your tiles and grout. Consider what color grout you'll want to use: Dark gray is a solid choice, as it won't distract from the pattern, but it's also possible to use colored grout to up your tile game. Measure the area you want to tile carefully, so that you know how many sheets of penny tiles you'll need. Next, do a dry run of your design by arranging the tiles without mortar. This ensures you have enough penny tiles and that your idea looks as good as you thought it would! It can also be helpful for practicing getting the tiles into alignment, lessening the chance that the gaps between different sheets will be noticeable. If you want your design to have flat edges, you'll need either a wet saw or a tile nipper to cut the tiles on the ends. You'll also need a trowel and mortar, as well as sponges to clean up afterwards.

Start by applying the mortar in a thin layer over the backsplash. If the area is small, you may be able to do it all at once, but in general it's better to apply the mortar and tiles a little at a time, so that the mortar doesn't dry before the tiles are put into position. Once the tiles are placed, add your grout. Filling in the gaps is a tedious job, but it's important not to miss any. Clean up excess grout after it has dried, apply a sealant to help it last longer, and you're done!