Erin Napier's Stunning Backsplash Idea Makes A Basic Kitchen More Interesting
Crisp, bright, and endlessly adaptable, white tile has never really gone out of style. In fact, in 2026, it's still the go-to choice for kitchen backsplashes, according to Stone Tile Depot. "Every kitchen interior designer knows... that the top kitchen tile inquiry is for white tile backsplash ideas," the company notes, pointing to white's clean look and ability to work with any cabinet color or countertop. An all-white kitchen can feel airy and spacious, especially when light reflects off glossy or lightly textured tiles. Subway tile may be the classic, but today's homeowners are also playing with softer shades of white, handmade finishes, and geometric shapes to add depth without sacrificing that timeless look. And that's where HGTV's Erin Napier from the show "Home Town" comes in with a refreshing way to elevate a white kitchen backsplash.
How did Napier reinvigorate white tiles? She used the trending herringbone kitchen backsplash pattern. A herringbone layout happens when rectangular tiles are set so the short side of one tile meets the long side of another, creating a zigzag effect. The pattern adds movement, texture, and visual interest, which is why it works just as well in modern kitchens as it does in traditional ones. As long as the tile's width is half (or less) of its length, it can be laid in a herringbone pattern. "Taking white but putting it in this herringbone pattern jazzes it up a little bit," Napier explains on Realtor.com.
How to embrace the herringbone backsplash pattern in your kitchen
@our_hanbury_hideaway
And we did it all ourselves! 💪🏻 its certainly not perfect but we did it and i couldnt be more proud! Would you try something like this yourself? #fyp #foryoupage #tiling #herringbone #herringbonetile #kitchen #kitcheninspo #kitchentiles #whitetiles #kitchenhacks #diy #diyproject #diyhomedecor #homedecorideas #homedecor #hanbury #newbuild #tile #homemade #homeimprovement #transformation #roomtransformation #whitekitchen #splashback
Eager to try the herringbone pattern for your white kitchen backsplash? On YouTube, That Guy DIY did the white herringbone pattern in his kitchen. To get a herringbone pattern started, you need a cheap speed square, which costs about $5 to $10 at Home Depot or Lowe's, to mark 45-degree angles on your tiles so the pattern lines up correctly. You'll cut several starter pieces first, then repeat the pattern as you move up the wall. A wet saw is a must for this project, since hand cutters don't handle angled herringbone cuts well. They run about $100 or can be rented or borrowed, That Guy DIY shares. Once the tiles are set, you finish it off with unsanded grout. Do this in small sections to avoid haze and keep the lines crisp.
On TikTok, @our_hanbury_hideaway tried this DIY as well, boasting, "And we did it all ourselves." One commenter says, "Love it! Always feels so much better when you've done it yourself." Another adds, "This is absolutely beautiful!! I so want to try the herringbone pattern but I'm scared I will ruin it." Following these tips on how to measure for herringbone kitchen tile can help.