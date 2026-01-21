Erin Napier's Stunning Backsplash Idea Makes A Basic Kitchen More Interesting

Crisp, bright, and endlessly adaptable, white tile has never really gone out of style. In fact, in 2026, it's still the go-to choice for kitchen backsplashes, according to Stone Tile Depot. "Every kitchen interior designer knows... that the top kitchen tile inquiry is for white tile backsplash ideas," the company notes, pointing to white's clean look and ability to work with any cabinet color or countertop. An all-white kitchen can feel airy and spacious, especially when light reflects off glossy or lightly textured tiles. Subway tile may be the classic, but today's homeowners are also playing with softer shades of white, handmade finishes, and geometric shapes to add depth without sacrificing that timeless look. And that's where HGTV's Erin Napier from the show "Home Town" comes in with a refreshing way to elevate a white kitchen backsplash.

How did Napier reinvigorate white tiles? She used the trending herringbone kitchen backsplash pattern. A herringbone layout happens when rectangular tiles are set so the short side of one tile meets the long side of another, creating a zigzag effect. The pattern adds movement, texture, and visual interest, which is why it works just as well in modern kitchens as it does in traditional ones. As long as the tile's width is half (or less) of its length, it can be laid in a herringbone pattern. "Taking white but putting it in this herringbone pattern jazzes it up a little bit," Napier explains on Realtor.com.