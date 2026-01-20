How Long Can Wet Clothes Sit In The Washer Before You Must Rewash?

Forgetting a load of laundry in the washing machine has happened to everyone. Maybe you got pulled into a quick work call that lasted for hours, ran an errand that took an afternoon, or sat down to watch one episode but ended up couch rotting all evening. Even if your clothes don't smell musty by the time you remember them, you may be wondering if they need to be rewashed. Most cleaning experts agree that wet laundry can usually sit for between eight to 12 hours without developing serious problems, but that window depends on the type of washing machine you use, and, of course, how dirty the load was in the first place.

The clock starts ticking once your wash cycle has finished. Washing removes some odor-causing bacteria, but unless you're using hefty amounts of bleach, it doesn't sterilize fabric. Tiny amounts of bacteria, yeast, and mold spores are always left behind, and there's nowhere they love to incubate more than inside a dark, damp washing machine. Warmth and moisture allow these microbes to multiply and feed on the residue still clinging to the fibers in your clothes, sheets, or towels. As they grow, they release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) creating that sour smell.

Research published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology showed that microbes can become active again within hours when fabric stays wet, especially on absorbent materials like cotton and in sealed front-loading washing machines where humidity stays trapped. That's why a load that smelled fresh in the morning can get sour by dinner. It's not that your laundry gets dirty again, per se. Microbes just have the perfect conditions to start growing.