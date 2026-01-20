Remove Stubborn Old Stains From Clothing With A Few Ordinary Household Staples

Advice, like stained clothing, is a fact of life. The minute you wipe off your oil dipstick with your shirt sleeve or stick an onion ring in your pocket for later, three friends will emerge and tell you that dishwashing liquid coupled with your usual laundry detergent is the way to deal with tough stains. Fortunately, your friends have gotten it right this time. Mostly.

Dish soap is effective for greasy, waxy, or oily spots, but less useful for other common stains like coffee, tea, red wine, blood, and ink. Everything depends on the nature, severity, and age of the discoloration, but removing set-in grease stains from already-washed clothes can be difficult. Laundry stripping (a three-ingredient laundry hack that's gross, satisfying, and exceptionally hard on your clothes) might be a better choice for stains that have been set for a while.

Dish soap is most effective as a pre-treatment. Just rub some dishwashing liquid (Dawn seems to be the most commonly mentioned, but any of our editors' favorite dish soaps should work) and launder as usual. In some circumstances, you might get better results from letting the pre-treated fabric soak for 10 to 15 minutes. Since there's a small chance of damage to the fabric, exhaust all the methods you're more comfortable with before trying the dish soap trick. Try to deal with stains as soon as you can and delay drying the fabric or applying hot water to it until you've tried to get rid of the stain. Of course, don't put more than a few drops of dish liquid in your washer unless you're up for a laundry room bubble party.