Why Your Microwave's Metal Rack Is Safe (But Other Metals Spark)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your mom always told you not to put metal in the microwave, and you've lived your whole life in fear that you might accidentally leave a fork on a plate you are reheating or forget to take the foil off that leftover casserole, causing your house to explode. So now that you want to purchase a microwave, why do you see so many models with metal-looking wire racks inside? Don't worry, the microwave industry isn't gaslighting you. There is a reason why their racks can be zapped, but that other types of metal are potential problems. These racks won't create sparks when hit by electromagnetic waves, which are what cause fires to start.

As University of Virginia physicist Louis Bloomfield told the podcast Science Update, metal and microwaves aren't incompatible, and the inside of microwaves are actually made of metal. This metal reflects microwaves onto your food, which heats it, but doesn't create sparks. That's because, as YouTube Huffpost explains, it's not about the kind of metal used but the shape of the item that has everything to do with fire risk. Blunt, flat shapes won't produce sparks, but sparks, and maybe fire, will occur if electromagnetic waves hit sharp edges like the tines of a fork or crumpled edges of foil. The metal racks that come with microwaves are designed to be thick and blunt enough to safely reflect these waves without sparking.