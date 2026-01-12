5 Best Backsplash Ideas Of 2025, From Kitchens To Bathrooms, Ranked

We've all seen the classic subway tile backsplash layouts thousands of times each: brick set, horizontal straight stack, vertical stack, and herringbone. But 2025 brought some creative, outside-the-box thinkers that weren't afraid to turn things upside down (or at least sideways!). Instead of relying on a consistent tile installation for the ever-popular rectangular subway tile shape, designs coming out of the past year incorporated a tasteful mix of tile orientations to create visual interest and highlight a home's architecture.

The key to pulling this look off is to keep the tile material the same, introducing variation only in the tile direction to add visual interest and detail to the design. For example, a basketweave pattern, where you alternate horizontal and vertical squares of tile rows, is a gorgeous way to incorporate texture and movement while keeping it uniform. You can also create a textural, monochromatic striped effect by running one or several rows of vertical tile separated by a single row of horizontal tile (or vice versa).

Rather than an overall repeating pattern, you can also use a change in tile orientation as a decorative accent or termination point. You could install a vertical row of tile just above the bathroom sink before running the rest of the wall horizontally. Or, use a single row running the opposite direction as the tile below to cap the top of your backsplash at half-height. In a kitchen, try running the tile one direction up to the bottom of an open shelf and then flip it the other direction, or change shapes all together (like a matching square) above. Using a consistent backsplash material but in an unexpected, one-of-a-kind way is sure to make an impression.