The Budget Solution That Makes Cleaning Your Greasy Kitchen Backsplash A Breeze

A backsplash is a focal point of your kitchen, but the effects of cooking can certainly detract from its aesthetic value. Regularly cleaning a greasy backsplash is a part of any smart kitchen maintenance routine. It can be difficult knowing the right products to use, though. You don't necessarily have to use expensive products to de-grease your kitchen backsplash, and you shouldn't rely on dangerous chemicals either. A safer, more budget-friendly way to clean your backsplash may rest in a bottle of Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray.

To understand how this affordable spray might work, it's first worth knowing exactly how dish soap cuts grease. Soap is a kitchen mainstay that helps stick to molecules that make up dirt and oil while breaking them apart. Water is a necessary part of this equation, as it helps to remove lifted molecules and rinse them away from the surface you're cleaning. In theory, products like Dawn Powerwash contain surfactants that could make this process even more effective.

Unlike other types of dish soaps, the company advertises this product as having "three cleaning boosters" and that it can remove grease five times quicker compared with Dawn's non-concentrated soap products. While it's advertised for cleaning a variety of food-related items and kitchen surfaces such as grills, counters, and stove tops, the company does not mention backsplashes specifically. Nevertheless, one tester for The Kitchn reported that Dawn Powerwash effectively cleaned up grease from a backsplash without causing a mess, thanks to its spray bottle design.