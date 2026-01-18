The Budget Solution That Makes Cleaning Your Greasy Kitchen Backsplash A Breeze
A backsplash is a focal point of your kitchen, but the effects of cooking can certainly detract from its aesthetic value. Regularly cleaning a greasy backsplash is a part of any smart kitchen maintenance routine. It can be difficult knowing the right products to use, though. You don't necessarily have to use expensive products to de-grease your kitchen backsplash, and you shouldn't rely on dangerous chemicals either. A safer, more budget-friendly way to clean your backsplash may rest in a bottle of Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray.
To understand how this affordable spray might work, it's first worth knowing exactly how dish soap cuts grease. Soap is a kitchen mainstay that helps stick to molecules that make up dirt and oil while breaking them apart. Water is a necessary part of this equation, as it helps to remove lifted molecules and rinse them away from the surface you're cleaning. In theory, products like Dawn Powerwash contain surfactants that could make this process even more effective.
Unlike other types of dish soaps, the company advertises this product as having "three cleaning boosters" and that it can remove grease five times quicker compared with Dawn's non-concentrated soap products. While it's advertised for cleaning a variety of food-related items and kitchen surfaces such as grills, counters, and stove tops, the company does not mention backsplashes specifically. Nevertheless, one tester for The Kitchn reported that Dawn Powerwash effectively cleaned up grease from a backsplash without causing a mess, thanks to its spray bottle design.
How to use Dawn Powerwash to clean your kitchen backsplash
The process here is relatively straightforward. All you need is a bottle of the product, a damp cloth, and separate dry cloth. Spray the product directly onto your backsplash until it's completely covered. Allowing the product to sit for about two minutes was enough time for the soap bind to the grease, according to the tester for The Kitchn. The company also recommends allowing the substance to sit for at least a few minutes for extra strength. After this time, you can then wipe the product away with a damp cloth. Use a separate clean and dry cloth to remove any remaining water and residue.
Making your own recipe of water and dish soap is another option, but the sprayable design of Dawn Powerwash makes the process much easier. With that said, If you're dealing with a backsplash that hasn't been cleaned in a long time, you might need to repeat the process until all the grease comes up. Any grease stains on your stove backsplash remaining after cleaning with dish soap might also require other measures with more scrubbing action. Baking soda may be used in conjunction with dish soap-based products, as the powder is mildly abrasive and can help lift stains and greasy gunk from surfaces like backsplashes. No matter how you decide to use the product, be sure to wear gloves to protect your skin from added fragrances.