Homeowner Shares 'Hilarious Yet Genius' Trick For Keeping Cats Out Of Houseplants
There are few things that are both as lovable and as mischievous as a cat. If there's something in your home that you don't want them to get into, they will find a way to get it. If you have both cats and houseplants, you've probably lost at least one plant to a cat's curious paws or jaws. It's upsetting, even if you keep plants that are safe for cats. Just a few months ago, I woke up at close to 3 A.M. to the sound of a terracotta pot shattering as one of my cats discovered he could jump onto the fireplace mantle, which is why I'm considering testing out this idea from Reddit user Less_Ant3138, who opted to put their plants inside a chicken wire-enforced
The user also added a light to the top and dubbed the creation "Maximum security plant prison." Other cat owners loved the idea, with user DaneAlaskaCruz commenting that it was "hilarious but ingenious at the same time. Reminds me of when divers go watch sharks." Another user, spudlab, compared it to "a parent sitting in their toddlers' playpen." So far, plant prison seems to be great at keeping plants safe — and at keeping your cats safe, since some common houseplants are toxic to cats. Not everyone was impressed, though. A comment from Mr_Podo asks, "At this point, what's the point?" After all, your plants won't be up on the windowsill or on display. So the question is — is this trick worth your time?
Is plant prison worth it?
If you love having plants in every room or are particular about your decor, this hack may not be worth it to you. Aesthetically speaking, it isn't very pretty. There are also limits to where you can place the crate, particularly if you're living in a smaller space. One user, Prudent-Tradition-89, had a possible solution: They suggested using a birdcage instead of a dog crate, adding, "There are some vintage ones that are cool looking or just those dome kinda ones for a single plant." There's a wide variety of birdcage sizes and shapes, making them a more versatile option. A hanging cage that's properly secured might be both functional and stylish. If your cats are anything like mine, though, you should avoid hanging the cage near anything that a cat could jump off of to grab onto it.
If you don't care much about aesthetics, then Less_Ant3138's plant prison is most likely worth it. The door latches securely, and the chicken wire can keep little paws from reaching in to grab your plants. I think it would also work really well as a temporary shelter for when you bring plants indoors for winter. I have a few plants that live on the front porch for most of the year, but between the cold and the cats, there isn't a safe place to keep them in winter. In this case, it's temporary, so you don't need to stress about making it cute. Personally, I think plant prison is worth a shot.