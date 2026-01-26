Homeowner Shares 'Hilarious Yet Genius' Trick For Keeping Cats Out Of Houseplants

There are few things that are both as lovable and as mischievous as a cat. If there's something in your home that you don't want them to get into, they will find a way to get it. If you have both cats and houseplants, you've probably lost at least one plant to a cat's curious paws or jaws. It's upsetting, even if you keep plants that are safe for cats. Just a few months ago, I woke up at close to 3 A.M. to the sound of a terracotta pot shattering as one of my cats discovered he could jump onto the fireplace mantle, which is why I'm considering testing out this idea from Reddit user Less_Ant3138, who opted to put their plants inside a chicken wire-enforced

The user also added a light to the top and dubbed the creation "Maximum security plant prison." Other cat owners loved the idea, with user DaneAlaskaCruz commenting that it was "hilarious but ingenious at the same time. Reminds me of when divers go watch sharks." Another user, spudlab, compared it to "a parent sitting in their toddlers' playpen." So far, plant prison seems to be great at keeping plants safe — and at keeping your cats safe, since some common houseplants are toxic to cats. Not everyone was impressed, though. A comment from Mr_Podo asks, "At this point, what's the point?" After all, your plants won't be up on the windowsill or on display. So the question is — is this trick worth your time?