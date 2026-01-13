Remove Stubborn Stumps Like A Pro: The Best Tools For The Job

When is a tree stump not a stump? When a majestic old poplar becomes a windswept butte upon which children act out great king-of-the-hill battles, or when lesser stumps might be tables for truce talks, tea parties, or picnics. Unfortunately, they're more commonly just obstacles to mow around ... or, worse, traps that lie in wait to destroy your mower deck. Two things are consistent: Stumps aren't what we had planned for our yards, and they'll eventually rot away.

In an exclusive interview, Hunker asked John Snow, ISA Board Certified Master Arborist IL-1068 and Senior Urban and Community Forester at Tree CheckUp, LLC, what the best natural way to remove a stump is. He reminded us about that second consistent fact about stumps. "The answer to that is simply – time," Snow explained. "Stumps will naturally degrade over time."

Waiting for a stump to completely deteriorate can seem endless. Depending on the species and your climate, it might take a decade ... or half that, or twice that. Wood is dense, and by virtue of its roughly cylindrical shape, stumps don't present a lot of surface area compared to their mass. So it takes a while, but they will eventually rot. "That's precisely what happens in the forest as nature breaks down dead tree parts and naturally recycles them," Snow said. There are safe and sustainable ways of speeding the decomposition process up, and there's also the option of grinding the stump away mechanically. Otherwise, settle in and make the best of it. "Try putting a planter [on it] or turning the stump into a yard decoration," Snow suggested.